To the editor:
Beth Sullivan and Terry Risolo (“High-density development wrong for Rockport,” Dec. 16) don’t want change in Rockport. Don’t try to jam more people in here, especially people who don’t have a car, particularly since once they’re here, they’ll want a car, or maybe two.
As one of the “grey heads” shuffling around Rockport, I was on the Planning Board when the commonwealth predicted, in about 1992, that the population of our town would double to some 15,000 in the next few years, and we on the board set about to raise the zoning in large swaths of Rockport that had been carved up for development. Town Meeting approved this large zoning change to increase lot size from 20,000 or fewer square feet to 40,000 square feet.
So far that surge of people to Rockport hasn’t happened.
More than a decade ago the commonwealth urged towns and cities to develop “transit-oriented” zoning, for people who might wish to travel to work by train. We obtained a state grant to hire a planning firm to prepare a plan for what this would look like. The firm took aim at the Whistlestop Mall area and other land around the railway depot on Railroad Avenue, with proposed small dwellings that might also serve as residences upstairs, small businesses or studios downstairs, like some already in town, like on Bearskin Neck.
The firm also came up with designs for turning Five Corners into a roundabout.
Those plans for “transit-oriented” housing and improved traffic control haven’t happened.
Those of us in our 80s and beyond can cluck our tongues at Jason Shaw’s “shuffling grey-heads,” because we know that he, like everyone else who lives long enough, will join that crowd.
But Jason and the Planning Board are smart to attack the problem, and to use their imagination to help bring youthful vitality to Rockport.
Those massive estates that are replacing modest little seaside homes are nice, but most of the residents in those grand dwellings leave when the leaves start turning, and so they don’t really provide the vibrant life that is so much a part of Rockport.
Rather than dismiss this initiative, let us open up our minds to what can happen to improve our town.
Samuel W. Coulbourn
Rockport