To the editor: I love living in Gloucester. My problem is with the people who put their trash out early and the lack of enforcement by the city of the rules. The rule is that you can’t put out your trash until 7 on the morning of your collection day and you see trash out two out of days before trash day.
In East Gloucester trash day is Monday and you’ll see trash out on Saturday night. A lot of that trash ends up all over the place. A lot of it in my driveway. People in local government seem to think that it’s no big deal. Well it is and I’m sick of it. Some one who was staying at the Pirate Lane condos put trash on the corner — not even in purple bags — last Wednesday. Someone from the city had to have seen it. No one did anything. Now this morning that trash is all over my driveway. The Pirate Lane condo association should be help responsible because it happens all the time. I pay plenty of taxes to this city and I’ve complained about this to the mayor’s office several times. If you want to clean up our city it starts here. Read Malcom Gladwell’s The Tipping Point about cleaning up NYC and you’ll understand what I’m talking about.
Francis Stellato Gloucester