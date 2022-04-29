To the editor:
Mayor Greg Verga deserves credit for implementing the online beach parking program. The benefits are numerous for all Gloucester residents.
Firstly, public safety vehicles will be able to get to emergency situations in a timely manner to the residents near Wingarsheek and Good Harbor beaches. The business community will do better. Beachgoers can pick up a sandwich or shop knowing that they have a reserved space. Residents can shop on Saturday and Sunday or just go out for breakfast. The local economy will do better.
Mr. Verga deserves congratulations on taking the first step to a more efficient Gloucester. Year One will be have some bumps. But I have all the confidence by Year Twom Gloucester will collect more revenue (given weather conditions) and residents will be able to go to church or breakfast without fear of never getting back to their home.
The Department of Public Works and beach staff must want this program to succeed and help with second-year modifications. The old system did not work. In the 1980s the city did not collect all the revenue it should have collected from beachgoers. The nonresident experience of coming to the beach at 8 a.m. or being turned away does little to promote the Gloucester economy or warrant a trip back in the shoulder seasons. The naysayers will point out the flaws. Mr. Verga and his capable team will solve them in time for the big birthday party. More revenue and a better quality of life for residents trumps the “old” way every time.
Rob Russell
Gloucester