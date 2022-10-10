To the editor:
Rockport author, the last Eleanor Parsons, once said that poems sometimes need a bit of prose to be understandable. While I think my poem is accessible, readers might be interested in the implications of the title. My title alludes to the folk hymn, “Down by the Riverside,” where war will be studied no more.
Down by the Oceanside A Pantoum for our time
October, 2022
Horde not the holy incense of salt air,
The sand filled surf breaking on shore,
Sunrise and sunset over the sea,
Welcome wayfarers from afar.
The sand filled surf breaking on shore,
Scuba divers are akin to seekers of the deep.
Welcome wayfarers from afar.
Our beaches are not private sandboxes.
Scuba divers are akin to seekers of the deep.
Sunrise and sunset over the sea,
Our beaches are not private sandboxes.
Horde not the holy incense of salt air.
Sharon R. Chace,
Poet Laureate of Rockport