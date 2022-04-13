To the editor:
So, we can trust the Sawyer Free Library trustees to have assumed not only full possession of our public/private library and its future direction-shaping by Dore & Whittier; but also its exterior, affecting the entire streetscape and heritage of Dale Avenue and a central and critical historic district — clearly public space and effects.
Near 80 years of immersion in forested and well-treed lands, and some common sense, clarified to me that a little fungus nibbling on more of the bark of our beech tree would be as perfectly well-healed as all of the trunk above it. And we had the enormous privilege of a magnificent tree — perhaps in its adolescence, as this genus has been known to live at least 325 years. It had a perfectly symmetrical crown (had not even begun dropping branches) and was nowhere near danger of ‘imminent structural collapse.” It served as a powerful anchor to the lovely brick walk, circle and mini-amphitheater that served as an enormously calming passthrough to pedestrians from all directions to and from the heart of Gloucester. It emanated stolidity and refreshed spirits, as well as shading and cooling the walk and quieting space below it. It was a lovely and inviting part of our library’s face — now suddenly naked, and about to be sterilized.
Dore & Whittier’s website boasts its responsiveness to local values and sensitivities. However, toward the end of years of negotiations, and presumed agreement that the front of the library IS a “sacred cow” to this city; while somehow the parking lot was the sacred cow of the building committee, Dore & Whittier quickly came up with three plans for building out the back, as long and fully intended by this community, once the building committee relinquished keeping that off the agenda. Dore & Whittier’s staff stood up and assured us that the front of the library would be leveled to the sidewalk, and all fencing and benches would be removed.
That seemed unnecessary and foolish enough to simply disregard. And, our interim inattention facilitated the stealth-scheduling of the beech’s demise — for the purpose of getting on with pre-conceived plans, with no public consideration. Many thanks to the Gloucester Daily Times for picking up on this and notifying the public on a Wednesday of the planned demise on Friday.
Our beloved beech tree was only in imminent danger of the insular insensitivities of the trustees (after utilizing the money bequeathed by Adele Quincy Ervin for its care and protection) and the dictates of Dore & Whittier’s bland taste, instead of its creative potential for building a new cafe around the beech, and incorporating the brickwork and quieting drop below street level of what was so thoughtfully and gracefully built there.
This is just one example of the aggressive override of local interests and power by corporate designers, demolitionists and builders; with full backing of the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, the Massachusetts School Building Authority; land lawyers; and so it seems, our local government; as Dore & Whittier claims to be the main source of municipal building and alterations for Gloucester, in addition to schools and libraries for the Commonwealth. Are monopolies no longer illegal?
We need a Democratic governor!
Ann W. Rhinelander