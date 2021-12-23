To the editor:
The right-wing coup attempt on Jan. 6 six failed, but there is a much more devious attempt afoot to destroy our fragile democracy. King Joe Manchin, a Democrat in name only, has wrapped himself in the cloak of democracy in an effort to overturn the will of the majority who elected Joe Biden president.
Manchin, a multimillionaire, has dismissed the oppressed and the disenfranchised as being unworthy of participating in the wealth of our country — which, by the way, their blood sweat and tears created. Manchin has blocked President Biden’s attempt to make the slogan social and economic justice a reality.
Politicians constantly claim we are the greatest country on earth. I believe we have the potential to be a truly great country. Abraham Lincoln envisioned in his Gettysburg Address, a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” It is too bad he left out the word “all.” We will not be a truly great nation until we have a “government of all the people, by all the people, for all the people. I hope King Manchin remembers the fate of other megalomaniacs who would be king. One can only hope.
David Bader
Gloucester