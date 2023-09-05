To the editor:
In a world seemingly flooded with bad news, optimism is a welcome attitude. Credit to Mr. Lauenstein for his view ('Biden not doing too badly'), expressed in the Times' Aug. 2edition — but to credit President Joe Biden with doing other than a miserable job, is more than a stretch.
Yes, we do have “full employment,” but for some of the wrong reasons. We have improving road and bridges, but funding for this infrastructure was tied to frivolous appropriations of money for things we don’t need, with money we don’t have (e.g $20 million for heated sidewalks in Berlin, New Hampshire, expensive hiking trail, etc.). But, now:
“Lower inflation”
Biden inherited an annual inflation rate of 1.6%. He “lowered“ it?
Gasoline is up 33% from $2.92 to $3.89 (latest in Gloucester).
Per CBS News, “Consumers at the end of 2023 could be paying almost 20% more for the same groceries compared with 2021.”
Mortgage rates at 7% up from 2.75%.
Check it out from your own experience in paying for necessities.
Border security
Biden inherited the most secure southern border in history. Under his administration, more than 6 million illegals have crossed the border into the US. Some 85,000 minor children cannot be located or otherwise accounted for.
Just the other day, Eric Adams, the very liberal mayor of a proclaimed sanctuary city, decried the border “chaos” that the Biden’s policies have brought to his New York City.
Not just people, but increased drug flow that is killing tens of thousands of Americans.
Energy costs and security — Biden killed our Keystone pipeline while lifting sanctions on Russia’s Nordstream 2 pipeline. We are now seeking to import oil from countries that hate us. Our source of Middle East oil could be cut off in the event of war in the region.
Crude oil just hit $85 per barrel (an increase of 60% since Biden took office.)
Higher energy costs have driven up the cost of just about everything.
National security
Biden depleted our strategic petroleum reserve at a time of heightened foreign risk. Some 900,000 barrels of that oil went to China!
Woke policies have dramatically reduced our military recruitment.
The Ukraine war has depleted our armament stores
China and Russia dangerously challenge our aircraft and ships in international space with no appropriate response from us, weakening us in the eyes of our allies and our enemies alike.
And, then there is the famous Russian spy balloon that traversed our entire country, gathering what info it wanted before being shot down over the Atlantic Ocean. Is it just conspiracy theory that Biden is financially beholden to Russian assets to allow this to happen?
Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Pulling out our military BEFORE evacuating our citizens and those who supported the US in the war. (He had publicly promised NOT to do this).
Giving up Bagram Airbase to the Taliban instead of keeping it as a strategic base in the region.
Leaving behind, to the Taliban, $80 billion of our military equipment.
Crime
Serious crimes such as carjacking and organized “smash and grab” are significantly up in our major cities, with little or no consequences for the criminals — if we’re even allowed to call them that.
No-cash bail returns criminals immediately to the street with predictable repeat crime results.
Fiscal irresponsibility
On Aug. 1, the credit rating of the US was reduced from AAA to AA+. Wild spending and a national debt growing above $32 trillion cannot be sustained without harm to our citizens, and this rating reduction reflects that.
"This basically tells you the U.S. government’s spending is a problem," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA.
Police state tactics
Weaponizing the Department of Justice to target concerned parents as “domestic terrorists” for voicing concern over what their children are being taught in public schools (critical race theory, coerced “gender affirming care,” and exposure to drag queen story hours) without parental consent (or knowledge).
SWAT team raids on families not accused of committing any crime.
Two-tier system of justice — That’s a whole other subject for discussion.
There are many factors that could be considered, but most telling is the overall feeling of two-thirds of Americans that the country is “headed in the wrong direction.” That is the clear distillation of President Biden’s performance.
Fred Young
Gloucester