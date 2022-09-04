To the editor:
As I listened to President Joe Biden's speech on Sept., 1, I found myself saying, "Finally, a Democrat is speaking truth to power."
But, unlike President Biden, I would not have described Trumpism and the MAGA cult movement as "semi-fascism.".
I would have called both exactly what they are, "Early 21st century American versions of early 20th century European fascism."
Now, I can just hear the gasps of horror and cries of outrage from our local, Cape Ann Trumpublican/MAGA cultists.
They undoubtedly will take great umbrage at being called out for having been, wittingly or unwittingly, seduced by Donald Trump's brand of 21st century American fascism.
To them, I say, "Hey, if the shoe fits, wear it."
I actually started using the term neo-fascist to describe Donald Trump, and the movement he has given birth to, nearly eight years ago.
I did so the day Donald descended his Golden Escalator to announce his candidacy for president.
That speech in the spring of 2015 used many, if not most, of the kinds of the hateful "us v. them" rhetoric that Adolph Hitler employed throughout the 1920s and into the early 1930s as he sought to become chancellor.
Over the summer, I spent hours watching videos of Hitler delivering speeches to packed arenas of " real Germans."
Although I didn't understand everything Hitler was saying — my German is very limited — his message was clear. "'Real Germans' were being screwed by evil 'others' and the elites who enable them."
That message brought the throngs in attendance to their feet as they expressed rabid approval of Hitler's hateful rhetoric, and it ultimately put Hitler in the chancellorship.
The similarities between Donald's rallies over the last eight years and those of Hitler nearly a century ago are not exact, but they share enough in common to alarm anyone and everyone who cares about the survival of "small l, small d" liberal democracy.
Neo-fascist Trump-style rallies, by the way, are not without precedent in the U.S.
In the 1930s, also under the banner of "America First," aviator Charles Lindbergh, an American apologist for Hitler, organized numerous rallies around the country to gin up support for the Nazis and opposition to U.S, involvement in "Europe's War."
The largest of those rallies occurred in New York City's Madison Square Garden. Lindbergh, and his fellow American Nazi sympathizers, filled the arena with American "patriots" cheering on fascist speakers, while swastika flags, and at least two giant portraits of Hitler, adorned the arena.
Donald Trump is smart enough not to overtly invoke Adolph Hitler in his speeches.
However, he frequently and publicly invokes the names and sings the praises of Hitleresque, far right, oppressive, neo-fascist leaders such asVladimir Putin of Russia, Jair Bolsanaro of Brazil , Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, Viktor Orban of Hungary, Recep Ordegan of Turkey, and the former and current presidents of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte and Bongbong Marcos, respectively.
Early in his presidency, when Donald learned Duterte had "deputized" civilian vigilantes to carry out extra-judicial killings of suspected drug dealers and users, Donald publicly endorsed the idea and suggested a similar program be initiated in large American cities.
He even wanted to honor the corrupt and murderous Duterte with a formal state dinner at the White House — I kid you not.
Thankfully, professional, career diplomats at the State Department put the kibosh on that idea.
But back to Biden's speech.
It was both courageous and LONG overdue.
Whether it will impact the outcome of the fast approaching midterm elections remains to be seen.
But it has provided those of us alarmed by the slide towards fascism that Donald Trump and his MAGA cult followers have put the country on with a baseline and foundation on which to build an effective opposition movement to stop the creeping fascist tide in its tracks in 2024 — not with violence and bullets, but peacefully via the ballot box.
Build that movement we must, because failure to do so, well, let's just say: "Failure is not an option."
Michael Cook,
Gloucester