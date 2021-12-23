To the editor:
Thank you, Dr. Bruce Cohen, for courageously standing up and advancing the Rockport Board of Health’s mission, “to promote and protect public health.” Please keep your voice strong! It was so disheartening at last week’s meeting that not one of your four Board colleagues would even second your motion to mandate face coverings for people in public buildings. Such a small thing to ask in the face of the enormity of this scourge. And then for the board to decide to “let the businesses and event planners” determine public health policy regarding this latest wave of COVID was surely a dereliction of duty on the part of your fellow board members. It felt like we were witnessing a Chamber of Commerce rather than a Board of Health meeting!
The selectmen understand the dangers here, yet don’t act in the interest of public health. They voted early in November to cancel their own town holiday party because of increasing COVID numbers, and then protected town offices by requiring people to wear face masks near their offices, but as for the public at large? Let them eat cake!
It seems our leaders are deferring uncomfortable decisions, refusing to lead, counting dollars rather than souls when weighing their public positions. What will happen if and when the plague situation worsens? Will it be up to each of us individually to decide how to triage our households if one or more people get sick? What is the plan for helping those of us who live alone, who don’t have family and friends ready to step up? And is there a better way to dispense medicine and shots than all crowding into Rockport’s Walgreens and standing in line there, during the small store’s truncated hours, fearfully glancing from one masked face to another? How are we mobilizing the extant outreach helper teams in local churches, Rotary, etc., in this effort? Are we training the healthy and the recovered, the retired health care workers, to help our townspeople, should it come to that? What are the guidelines for air purification/circulation indoors? Do we have a policy be for quarantining, testing and tracing cases as outsiders come into town and townspeople return home? Help!
Big questions, urgent ones that need the good minds and medical experience of our Board of Health, dedicated to protecting public health. Thank you for your service and for keeping on. Best wishes to you and the Board for the holidays.
Laura Evans
Rockport