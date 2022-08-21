To the editor:
There is a certain irony in my coming to U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton’s defense with this response to Bill Proposki’s letter of Aug. 17.
I say that because, as a very liberal Democrat, I am not one of Moulton’s biggest fans.
But that said, Moulton was absolutely correct when he recently said, “The best way to avoid FBI raids is to avoid committing federal crimes.”
Mr. Proposki may not like hearing this, but the fact is Donald Trump committed a felony back in January 2021 when he removed government documents from the White House and took them to Mar-a-Lago.
Those documents were not Trump’s to take. They belonged to the American people and to history. They were required by law, under the Presidential Records Act, to be turned over to the National Archives for posterity and safe keeping.
Whether Trump would be convicted by a jury for his violation of the Presidential Records Act is another matter. But his removal of those documents from the White House was, indeed, a violation of federal law.
The recent search of Mar-a-Lago was prompted by new information federal law enforcement officials had received that Trump and his lawyers misled investigators in June when they stated, in writing, that any and all documents taken to Mar-a-Lago had been returned to the National Archives.
That new information also indicated some of the documents still at Mar-a-Lago were of a highly classified nature.
Contrary to Mr. Proposki’s assertion, the FBI did not break in to Mar-a-Lago.
They followed standard investigative procedures as they gathered information and evidence regarding what documents might remain at the Palm Beach estate. Once that evidence was gathered, both Attorney General Merrick Garland and a judge concluded the evidence warranted the issuance of a search warrant.
In reality, Congressman Moulton also misspoke when he called the FBI action a “raid”.
It was a legal, by the book, search, not a raid.
There were no SWAT teams, agents were plain-clothed, and at least one of Trump’s lawyers was present while the search was conducted.
In regards to Mr. Proposki’s assertion that no one has ever “proven” that Trump broke any federal laws, I have to ask, “How could anyone prove such a thing?” Trump has not yet been indicted or charged with anything.
However, people should remember that, in his testimony before Congress several years ago, Robert Mueller made it clear there was ample evidence Trump was guilty of obstruction of justice but, because of a longstanding DOJ tradition of not indicting sitting presidents, it was up to Congress to hold him accountable via impeachment.
For whatever the reason, Congress chose not to impeach at that time.
This investigation needs to be allowed to proceed unencumbered by partisan politics, threats of violence, or the use of inaccurate and misleading terminology.
We can help make that happen here on Cape Ann by pointing out both Congressman Moulton and Mr. Proposki misspoke.
What occurred at Mar-a-Lago was neither a raid nor a break in. It was a legally executed search carried out in the midst of an ongoing, serious, and unprecedented criminal investigation.
Michael Cook,
Gloucester