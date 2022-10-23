To the editor:
This is a response to the stories "Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning" (Times, Sept. 11) and "Congressman wants to halt aquarium money after lobster spat" (Times, Oct. 11)
In all my life I never heard of such a ridiculous way to save the whales — Seafood Watch adding lobster to its "red list" of seafood to avoid.
These people are nuts. How are we going to save whales by asking restaurants to take lobsters off their menu? How is this going to save the whales? Lobster fisherman are not the main cause that kills whales. As a matter of fact there has not been a documented right whale death due to entanglement in lobster lines in 20 years.
The main killer is the ocean freighters, not the lobsterman.
Sam Parisi,
Gloucester