To the editor:
We all have an important opportunity this holiday season.
In a world where the media, government and other institutions and interests try to divide us, we can reach out to, dare I say be civil to, our family, friends, co-workers and neighbors.
There is a tendency to put us all in buckets based on our political beliefs, what we look like, our views on vaccinations, what we believe, etc. We are pre-conditioned to return to our respective corners and label others as "you're one of those people."
Actually, we are all part of the same American mosaic. We are an American family, and we have diverse views as well as diverse outward appearances and so on.
During this holiday season, let's put aside our politics, our buckets, and value each other as people and not labels.
Let's not excommunicate aunts, uncles, siblings, friends, whomever. Let's reach out, build bridges, make peace.
A great example of this is the cherished friendship of Supreme Court justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Talk about two people with opposite views, but they were very close friends who dined together regularly and enjoyed each other's company. Imagine the conversations they had. We can take a cue from their example.
So as we celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace, let's extend peace to one another. It doesn't cost anything, and it is the best gift you can give.
Jim Fordham
Rockport