I totally agree with Sam Frontiero (Letter: It's time for building moratorium, Aug. 18) that Cape Ann should have a moratorium on the future building of condominiums, until we can see if we can handle the water usage with what we have already built. It doesn’t look good. Just look at the big new condos at Gloucester Crossing! Also, maybe we could have put out the fire in the Rockport woods, if we had more water.
Fresh water is going to be the commodity of the future. It will be more precious than gold. There are already wars being fought all over the world over water usage. Cape Ann is one of the few places in the United States that owns its own water — and not France. If you watched the documentary "Tapped," you would know who owns the water in the USA.
Let’s treat this issue with the respect it deserves. Please call or write your elected officials. We have reached a crisis situation that has to be dealt with. Come on fellow citizens, join me on this important issue.
