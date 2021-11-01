To the editor:
Dedication, active community member, nonprofit starter, youth mentor and a deep love for his city are all of the qualities that Peter Cannavo demonstrates and what makes him the best candidate for councilor at-large. He has and will continue to devote his time to the city of Gloucester making it a better place to live for all. Peter’s priority is and will always be to make sure the future of the youth and young adults of Gloucester are secure and supporting local businesses so that they continue to stay open. He is exactly who Gloucester needs to be representing them.
Crystal Sawyer
Effingham, Alabama