To the editor:
There is an increasing number of citizens on Cape Ann who are very concerned with the proposed zoning amendments.
As taxpayers we feel it is unethical to punish a community financially for not allowing a “check the box” type of zoning plan to be implemented in our towns and cities. To hold back funds, funding paid for by our tax dollars, if we don’t comply with the proposals, sounds like extortion and is punitive at best.
We feel we are being force-fed this plan for regionalization and being held ransom by the funding caveats.
We are strongly against regionalization and loss of control of our communities, our neighborhoods, our cultures, our natural resources and our local color. We do not want to become a homogenized region. Who gave MAPC/MBTA the authority to designate Gloucester as a “Regional Urban Center of Greater Boston,” or Rockport, a “Regional Community of Greater Boston?” We are communities in our own right. Boston is a great city with its own amazing historical significance, but it does not own Cape Ann. We are not the solution to urban sprawl.
Both Shaw’s locations have been sold to a developer. What would traffic on Eastern Avenue be like in the summer, coupled with beach traffic, with a huge Halyard-like apartment complex at that site? Downtown would be packed to overflowing. Water, sewer, traffic, infrastructure will all be significantly affected by these proposals.
It’s time to take a stand and opt out of this plan. Save Cape Ann.
Karen Tysver
Rockport