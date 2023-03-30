To the editor:
We want to thank the presenting artists and the Cape Ann Museum for the important and powerful event “Vessels of Slavery in Gloucester, MA: Reclamation”, which named and brought to life the enslaved people of Cape Ann.
Drawing on the museum’s archives, five artists of color — Sika Foyer, IlaSahai Prouty, Lesyslie Rackard, Christle Rawlins-Jackson, and Susi Ryan — asked us to join them in honoring the names and lives of enslaved residents of Gloucester, breathing life into the archival entries that speak so starkly about the existence of slavery on Cape Ann.
We are grateful to these artists for their passion and talent that compelled us to see and did not let us turn away from the reality of the existence of slavery on Cape Ann. Their talent and passion let us feel the currents of slavery as they move into and continue into the present.
For capeannslavery.org:
The Rev. Susan Moran, Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport
The Rev. Janet Parsons, Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church
Susan Beattie
Dick Prouty
Joseph Rukeyser