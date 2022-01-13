To the editor:
Tucked inside the Dec. 31 article “Fluttering hope in a new year” is the same old regurgitated misinformation and biased reporting on the blocked section of the Atlantic Path. Please refer to my Dec. 3 letter to the editor for more details.
Once again, foot traffic has absolutely not caused erosion of the historical path at this section. The landscaper and apparent spokesperson did by putting boulders on the historical path, then by planting evergreens directly on it. Rocks and native plants that have held the soil in place there for eons were moved. On a recent Saturday I observed that a drainage pipe was installed so that it drains directly on the path! Please refer to Nina Story’s posts on Rockport Stuff that depict how close the alternate blue arrow “path” is to the ocean at high tide. Waves reach well above the arrows with just a little surf and ocean levels are rising. Selectmen are about to accept a gift on behalf of all of the residents. Anywhere on the lower rocks and not at the same safe level as the historic path is absolutely not an acceptable gift!
Once again I invite the Board of Selectmen, lawyers, and the Gloucester Daily Times to join us Sunday at 10 a.m. to see the truth for themselves. How can a decision on a piece of Rockport’s history that means so much to residents be made otherwise? We are extremely grateful to the landowners who respect the historic use of the Atlantic Path and for the enormous support that we have received.
Jane O’Maley
Rockport