To the editor:
The Sawyer Free Library serves the needs of people in our community every day, in person and online.
People come to our library seeking the resources, assistance and information that we provide for free to all. They borrow a laptop, find a new book, access the internet, finish a job application, learn a new language, meet with friends, enjoy a thought-provoking event, go to story time with their children, and so much more.
Gifts to the Sawyer Free Library annual appeal, large and small, help make this all possible. Now more than ever, we depend on public support to help us address the ever-increasing demands for library services. Your generosity:
— Supports job seekers to find employment opportunities and develop skills, tools, and confidence in job searching;
— Keeps kids of all ages on track for school success;
— Helps digital learners navigate new technology and the increasingly complex world of online information;
— Connects newcomers and lifelong residents to current information about community services; and
— Empowers individuals, strengthen families and makes our community a better place to live.
Private donations strengthen the library’s capacity to innovate and adapt to Gloucester’s changing environment. We invite the greater community to support the Sawyer Free Library by giving to our annual appeal.
Please visit our website to make a tax-deductible donation before the end of the year at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. You may also send a check to Sawyer Free Library, Annual Appeal, P.O. Box 415, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Every dollar given is a direct investment in our children, our workforce, and the future of our city. Your generosity will help ensure the Sawyer Free Public Library continues to thrive as a vital, dynamic resource for all of Gloucester.
Thank you for your support.
Mern Sibley
President, Board of Trustees
Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library