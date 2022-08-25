To the editor
Gloucester has a well established, long list of some of the greatest athletes, but there is one woman who really tops the list as one of the greatest of all times.
I’ve had the pleasure of watching my three granddaughters play tennis at Bass Rocks for the past six years. Under the direction of Avis Murray and her incredible coaching staff, including coach Derek Geary and coaching assistants Caleb and Chris, children from the smallest to the oldest fine tune their tennis skills each week. They are engaged and focused. It doesn’t matter if it’s the 6-year-olds or the 14- to 16-year-olds, these kids are eager to enter the court, ready to play.
Thank you Avis for shining your light and inspiring so so many children throughout your amazing athletic career. Your athletic experiences are a true gift to this community; sharing photos and stories of your own tennis career with these young athletes is so valuable. They all look up to you and it’s easy to understand why they want to return week after week.
Thank you to coach Derek Geary, assistant coaches Caleb, Chris, and the entire Bass Rocks group for your continued support, guidance and patience.
These kids are learning many valuable lessons from each of you. What a thrill it is to watch them play.
Mary Ann Albert Boucher,
Gloucester