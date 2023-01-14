To the editor,
Denise Pascucci’s letter on Dec. 14 ("Women deserve what was promised") asked the city to be transparent about the restroom facilities that will be available at the new Green Street softball field. She mentioned that on Sept. 13, 2019, promises were made to replace Mattos Field with another field having the same amenities. I believe there is a good possibility that Gloucester could be violating the Title IX compliance rule for treating women equally if it does not fulfill this promise.
Here is a paragraph from the Title IX Gender Equity Good Sports site:
“The convenience and quality of concessions and restrooms are incentives for spectator attendance at any contest. When making the simple comparison between baseball and softball facilities, concessions and restrooms should be the same in regard to convenience and quality”.
Sadly for at least the past 30 years there has been some lack of compliance with Title IX for our female athletes in Gloucester. I first noticed the absence of proper bathroom and athletic facilities in 1993 while coaching city league softball to 5- and 6-year-old girls. There was no comparison to the fields we used at the Beeman and O’Maley schools to the two baseball diamonds that the boys played on at the O’Maley and Parisi fields. Both city-owned Little League fields had bleachers, concession stands, lights and bathroom facilities. The girls' fields had none of these. Our 1998 travel league team played at Burnham’s Field on stone dust infields that tore and bloodied their thighs and knees when they slid. Players and visiting athletes would ask the Yellow Sub Shop owners if they could use their restroom facilities since there were none at the field. Later in the early 2000s when these same athletes were playing freshman and junior varsity softball for their high school team they were still playing at Burnham‘s Field without bathroom facilities or portable sanitation. The varsity softball team’s high school infield was so rough that Coach Lou McGrath took it on himself to repair it for his program and for his 2002 N.E.C. conference championship team.
As a former teacher, coach, parent, grandparent and advocate for girls and women in sports, I respectfully ask Mayor Greg Verga and the Gloucester City Council to uphold the promises that were made to our female athletes before deciding it is cost prohibitive to treat women and girls equally.
Michele Cahill
Gloucester