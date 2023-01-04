To the editor:
A letter dated Dec. 18, 2019, from then Superintendent Dr. Richard Safier to the parents and guardians of the students of Gloucester Public Schools outlining the East Veterans school building project states as follows:
“With respect to the softball field, the City of Gloucester is committed to replacing the softball field and all. In fact, funding for the replacement of the softball field is a part of the cost estimate for the East Gloucester building project.”
On Sept. 23, 2019, a meeting held at City Hall prior to the letter by Dr. Safier in which both Chairperson Johnathan Pope and Superintendent Safier informed the public that the ball field will be moved to a site to be determined with ALL of the amenities that Mattos Field currently has. So, what does all of this mean to the general public who attended these meetings and watched the videos? Let us start with the definition of the word ALL (the whole, entire, total amount, quantity).
It was certainly known that MSBA would NOT reimburse for the replacement of Mattos Field, but in their correspondences to the general public, indicated on multiple occasions, the commitment to replace it with ALL amenities was part of the plan and within the overall project budget costs.
An additional loan order in the amount of $4.2 million was later approved by the City Council and were to be spent as follows:
1. $1 million to rehab and for rental fees of the St. Ann’s School swing space.
2. $1.2 million for the demolition, grading and seeding of the East Gloucester Elementary School site.
3 $1.5 million to $2 million for the replacement of the softball field.
At a recent meeting it was stated that the new ball field will only have portable toilets and that the $250,000-plus it would cost to create functioning bathrooms with water and sewer could be better spent elsewhere.
If the cost to replace such a ball field was included as part of the original cost estimate for the East Gloucester building project as Supt. Safier mentioned in his letter, as Chairperson Pope and Safier stated at the Sept. 23, 2019, meeting and if the City Council approved $1.5 million to $2million to replace the ball field with ALL amenities, the city should have more than enough funds to add functioning bathrooms as these costs have been covered TWICE according to all information provided by the Building Committee and the City of Gloucester. Furthermore, we paid for expertise via studies and phases to determine these projections and future needs and scope. While legal counsel has reviewed the hundreds of pages of documents and it doesn’t state that they would replace the bathrooms with permanent bathrooms, it is obvious with the expertise studies, correspondences, commitments and money assigned for the replacement, that there is adequate money to complete what Mattos Field had (full functioning toilets, sinks with running water, lights and storage). Remember, this was the committees’ idea and commitment to begin with and their commitment to the people/taxpayers of this city.
The women and girls of the City of Gloucester deserve to have what was stated at the many meetings and letter to the general public. The community deserves to have it as well. Port-a-potties and full functioning bathrooms are miles apart, especially when the women and girls of this city deserve it and need it. The lights, scoreboard and more were already purchased by the Light up Mattos Fundraising group with private donations, CPA taxpayers money and fundraising.
Over the course of the past 10-15 years the East Gloucester Vikings girls softball team has lost its home field over and over again. When the playground structure at East Gloucester Elementary School was built, the baseball diamond was removed to make room for that structure. The Vikings were assigned a new field. They moved to the Charlie Thomas Field at Fuller School. When the Fuller School was sold, the Vikings moved again to the site of Mattos Field and when Mattos Field was taken to make room for the new elementary school, the Vikings were told they had to move again.
The Charlie Thomas Field was never rebuilt, but the “Charlie Thomas Field” sign made its way to the Beeman site and was dumped on site.
Gloucester has a very robust athletic community. These fields are so important to the youth and adults of this city. Gloucester has the opportunity right now to construct a field that includes functioning and permanent bathrooms and remember, the money assigned for such a project was to re-create all that Mattos had. The money was dedicated to re-create ALL that was lost at Mattos Field. The City Council voted yes to the money allocated for such a project.
Statements and press releases saying the portable potty solution is no big deal and the Dec. 22 Times front page article, “Lack of full bathrooms at new softball complex irks some,” that saving $250,0000 is a more fiscally responsible decision only highlights the differences about the facts on the field and serves as damage control.
The disparities between men’s and women’s, boys and girls sports facilities and amenities, as well as the building project team commitments and deliverables are the issues and we paid.
The scope and the monies were declared and approved, and it’s time to fulfill the commitment of Mattos Field.
Mary Ann Albert Boucher
Gloucester