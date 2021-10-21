To the editor: I am writing in support of Tony Gross for councilor at large. In the past Tony has served well on our school board. Currently he chairs the Waterways Board.
As the commercial appointee to the board, I have enjoyed working closely with Tony, the board, and our harbormaster.
Although a good friend of 40 years, my service on the board has only enhanced my appreciation for his dedication, intelligence, and organizational skills.
One only has to observe the transformation of our harbor to Top 10 status among the transient boating crowd to see the results of the vision and efforts of our Waterways board led by Tony Gross.
The mooring system, transient shuttle service , harbormaster and visitor facilities have been modernized. Our beautiful harbor was host to more than 1,900 vessels and 4,000 visitors this season.
These folks afforded a much-needed economic boost and through their positive experience will prime the pump for future revenue as word of our hospitality spreads. This engine is water-borne and involves foot traffic rather than road traffic with its attendant difficulties.
Gloucester’s requires leaders with common sense, compatibly skills, grasp of the process and heartfelt dedication to our city. Tony Gross is that type of leader and has my vote as I hope that he has earned your vote as well.
Russell Sherman
Gloucester