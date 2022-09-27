To the editor:
According to multiple sources, the population of Gloucester has grown by an average of about 70 people per year over the last 100 years. Seventy people. Whether that negligible growth is a function of restrictive zoning, low demand or some combination of both factors would seem to be an issue central to this current Transit Oriented Development debate and hopefully one which the proposed updated master plan for the city will address with some certainty.
The development of the Halyard apartment complex is a perfect example of what a failure in urban planning looks like. Notwithstanding the negative connotations the word has taken on, Halyard is simply a tenement with granite countertops. As an island of apartment blocks with out any meaningful connection to the city or thoughtful open space development, surrounded by acres of parked cars which end up on our two rotaries and Route 128, it is the poster child for “dumb” growth in the 21st century.
Developers like those behind Halyard do what they do best, that is to simply meet a market demand. Period. Boasting silly amenities like a dog wash area and barbecue pit in their marketing materials, they make absolutely no effort to foster even a tangential connection to our community. Do we want to entertain smart growth options with an open mind and some serious negotiation, or should we simply let subsequent Halyard developments slowly, inexorably erode our breathtaking city?
Seth Goldfine,
Gloucester