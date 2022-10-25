To the editor:
This a letter to Mayor Greg Verga and City Council members:
It’s time to end this fallacy now! Stop this ridiculous policy of Zoom-only meeting and re-enter the 21st century. Even President Joe Biden has declared the COVID-19 pandemic is over! What is it you’re hiding from? Public opinion? The time has arrived to return to a normal lifestyle and to, once again, address the voters face to face on the issues that effect their lives and pocketbooks. Stop funding pet projects with our tax money and act like the fiduciaries we voted into public office. Stop the money grab that keeps Gloucester from reducing our millions in debt.
The primary reason for government is to provide a safe environment to its constituents. Rather than waste $29 million on a library project, why not take those dollars to develop a dependable cell phone infrastructure or improve the city roads to allow safe access to fire, police and EMT vehicles?
Why are we wasting countless millions on a new school when enrollment has been falling for the last ten years and is expected to fall again this year? Please don’t tell me I’m misinformed. Spending taxpayer money simply because a promise of matching funds are on the table is not remotely a reason to dive head first into more deep debt. I’ve built two successful businesses in the private sector and run a few more without needing to “shake-down” the public or hiding behind a computer monitor. I know a bad deal when I see one and the Sawyer Free Library won’t even pass the smell test. How about acting in the public interest for a change? Gloucester residents are getting sick of hearing “sit down and shut up” from our elected officials.
I’m not the only resident that’s tired of the reckless spending that Gloucester is seeing every day.
Glen Bresnahan,
Gloucester