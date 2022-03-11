To the editor:
Dear city councilors: You are not the only ones who are paying with your health for the sudden dump on us all of a two-pronged plan to transform Gloucester into a place as far from its origins and history as a place can be.
You are not the only ones pressed into a timetable that seems almost by design to prevent the necessary slow absorption and integration of what these received imperatives mean and will do.
I can see one thing clearly. Gloucester’s renown is as a working-class city. Its work has been fishing, and countless fishing-related jobs.
On its 400th anniversary, no less, it is being taken over by organizations and interests that do not even acknowledge the working class as existing, let alone as the largest American demographic, with American traditions, values, history and ambitions.
Time is our ally at this moment. That this coup, the face of which is veiled, was orchestrated to befall us over the holiday season, Thanksgiving through New Year’s, when questionable civic processes are most likely to slither through committee, should be enough to make us halt it. With five new councilors seated, the unlikelihood of a calm, stable, mature consideration is guaranteed. No matter what superhuman efforts you all give to it.
We are required to do nothing. The publication of Baker’s unvetted omnibus legislation, Act 358 of 2020, within days of the Planning Board’s proposed amendments, which amendments Baker’s bill assists by reducing the number of votes necessary to pass them, cannot be called coincidental. Nor can the proposal from our Community Development Department, which is the in-house representative of the Municipal Area Planning Council.
We still govern ourselves, rickety and vulnerable as that system is. Neither MAPC nor its client, the state, can dissolve our Home Rule, which resides in our control of our local zoning ordinances. It is obvious that were it legally possible to do so, it would have been accomplished by now.
Nothing is lost by delay. We need to pressure the mayor to open his eyes to the Gloucester future he may create with his pen. A virtual Gloucester, deracinated, a pre-fab face of what was and will never be again.
Thank you for your service.
Linda McCarriston
Gloucester