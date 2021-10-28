To the editor:
We strongly endorse Kathy Clancy for Gloucester School Committee.
With several veterans stepping down (we thank Melissa Teixeira Prince, Joel Favazza, and especially, Jonathan Pope, for their service), at least three new members will be elected to the Gloucester School Committee on November 2nd. To be effective and productive those new committee members will need the skilled guidance and mentorship that Kathy Clancy can provide.
Kathy has served on the School Committee since 2010 and provides invaluable institutional memory, vision and leadership. She has served four years as vice chairperson and on both the West Parish and Gloucester and Veterans school building committees. As chair of the Building and Finance Subcommittee she draws on her strong financial background to assure resource allocations are aligned with educational priorities. Kathy advances innovative ideas and is a voice of sound reason.
Even the most capable and committed newly elected official has a lot to learn. Having Kathy as a resource, role model, and inspiration, will be of great benefit to them – and to the whole community.
Please vote for Kathy Clancy on Nov. 2.
Beth and Dan Morris
Gloucester