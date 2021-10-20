To the editor:
We are writing this letter in support of Kathy Clancy’s candidacy for the Gloucester School Committee.
We have known and respected Kathy’s dedication to Gloucester’s students for many years, having worked closely with her on many of the efforts made by the Gloucester Education Foundation to enhance educational opportunities for Gloucester’s students. But Kathy’s commitment to Gloucester’s students is much broader than that. Her service on the Gloucester School Committee has provided good counsel and fiscal responsibility for the district’s finances; she served on the building committee for West Parish School and currently serves on the building committee for Veterans’ Memorial/East Gloucester School, performing these duties with due diligence and respect for all opinions; and, as a parent of a son who has been in Gloucester’s schools since kindergarten and is now a senior at Gloucester High School, she has first-hand knowledge of the challenges facing students, their parents, the teachers and administrators, especially during the pandemic. These assets, together with Kathy’s enthusiasm for continuing the progress being made by the district, are so valuable. As we decide on which candidates to vote for on Tuesday, Nov. 2 – we hope that you will join us in casting a vote for Kathy Clancy. Thank you.
Joe and Maggie Rosa
Gloucester