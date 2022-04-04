To the editor:
We applaud the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for awarding “CODA” as Best Picture, and congratulate Gloucester’s Paul Vitale and his vessel, the Angela Rose, on its silver screen debut.
All too real are the constant threats we face from powerful forces of regulation and commerce that can limit our ability to feed people and make commercial fishing needlessly more difficult.
The New England fishing industry as a backdrop for this film is not a moment captured in time. We’re still here. We are a thriving and proud industry. We feed America; we are stewards of the ocean; and we hope to use this moment to remind America of this.
We commend the film as a champion for authentic representation and inclusion, and the win a historic mark for the fishing industry. Sincere congratulations to the cast and crew of “CODA!”
Mark E. DeCristoforo
Executive director
Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative