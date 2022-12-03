To the editor:
When OPEC created an oil crisis in 1973 that caused long gas lines and high prices, President Richard Nixon responded by asking all Americans to conserve fossil fuels to help us be energy independent.
"Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible," the Associated Press and Times reported in mid October. Why isn’t President Biden asking us to conserve during this transition to clean energy? Is it because the country is too divided to listen to reasonable advice?
President Nixon asked that we have Daylight Savings all year, carpool, reduce our home heating to 68 degrees during the day and 55 at night, reduce our air conditioning and reduce our national highway speed to 55 mph as required in his Emergency Highway Energy Conservation Act. He was able to speak from the Oval Office to all Americans and seemed confident that they would listen and help.
When President Carter took office, he put on a cardigan sweater, turned down his thermostat, doubled down on Nixon’s conservation measures and put 32 solar panels on the White House. (www.thisnation.com/politics/climate/jimmy-carters-solar-panels/)
President Reagan famously refused to reinstall Carter’s repaired solar panels and he reduced wind and solar research and development by 85%. It was a major setback for our renewable energy efforts, yet today, clean energy is outpacing fossil fuels. Credit should go to the talent and perseverance of green technicians, green consumers and everyone who understands climate science. Can you imagine what we could do if the country was united and working together?
Jan Kubiac,
Hyannis