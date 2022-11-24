To the editor:
Long before COVID-19, essential workers, seniors and other Massachusetts’ residents were experiencing significant pressure as a result of high cost of living. Employers continue to struggle to find workers to fill essential roles. In recent days, the Boston area was declared the second most expensive housing market in the country.
The COVID-19 epidemic exacerbated this already painful housing crisis, thousands of families lost their homes and others could not find places they could afford to live. Last year’s passing of the American Rescue Plan Act presents communities on Cape Ann with a powerful tool and a once in a lifetime opportunity to help combat the effects of displacement, gentrification, and workforce housing deficits in our district.
Massachusetts is currently in need of 230,000 homes, the fair market value for a two-bedroom unit is $1,975, meaning a family would need to earn $6,582 a month ($37.97 an hour) in order to spend less than 30% of their income on housing.
Early this year, Gov. Charlie Baker called on communities in the commonwealth to spend at least 20% of their ARPA funds on housing. We at Harborlight support the governor’s call to action.
As you are making plans for ways in which ARPA funds will be allocated in your community, we ask that you consider prioritizing housing. This may come in the form of first-time homebuyer deposit assistance, homebuyer repair, rental housing creation, or first-time homebuyer development among other options.
Andrew DeFranza,
Executive director,
Harborlight Community Partners