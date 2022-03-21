To the editor:
Many people know Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF) as a convener, working collaboratively in our 34 cities and towns to address some of Essex County’s most pressing social issues, like digital equity and economic opportunity. And we are so proud of this work.
But there’s another side to our story. It’s about the donors in our community who have consistently shown their generosity and compassion – especially during challenging times – through their philanthropy. The people and businesses that open charitable donor-advised funds (DAFs) with ECCF have a common goal – to make life better for all who call Essex County home. And they represent the backbone of the community foundation.
In 2021, ECCF welcomed a total of 28 new funds, more than half of which are donor-advised funds. ECCF DAFs, which can be established by an individual, family or business with $10,000, are funds that simplify charitable giving, connect donors with philanthropic support AND support ECCF’s work in our communities.
One local family established a DAF in the name of a lost loved one and are making philanthropy core to honoring their memory. The fundholders are including extended family in the giving and are building a legacy by engaging children in the grantmaking decisions.
Other new donor-advised funds include one opened by a donor who sold an inherited building to support their charitable giving, a family focused on environmental issues and a couple that wanted to learn how to center their philanthropy on racial justice.
These donors, and others like them, find us through our community leadership work or are referred by their financial advisor or CPA.
They are our friends, neighbors and co-workers, and they have come to ECCF to make a difference in Essex County. And we are so grateful that they do. We are proud to report that ECCF fundholders gave a combined $1.1 million to ECCF’s COVID-19 relief efforts, helping to make an impact on so many lives.
Essex County Community Foundation is grateful to all our donors and to everyone in Essex County that works to make it a better place. Thank you for seeing that together, we can create positive change in our communities.
Stacey Landry
Director of Gift Planning and Advisor Relations
Jennifer Mayo
Assistant director of Gift Planning and Advisor Relations
Essex County Community Foundation