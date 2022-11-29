To the editor:
I must concur with Lois Muzio's letter in the Times concerning the Rockport Community House ("Community House is not a senior center," Nov. 21). It has become impossible for community groups and individuals to gain access to it for their use. While I am not opposed to the Council On Aging being housed in the facility, the two main meeting rooms should not be under its purview, either implied or designated.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe, of which I am founder and director, was begun at the Rockport Community House in 2008, and as a Rockport nonprofit, all-volunteer group has depended on its availability as a rehearsal and meeting space. We use the space on weekday evenings, have always treated the facility with care and have been flexible with our schedule when town government needs required the space. I have communicated, to no avail, with some of the selectmen and the town manager in an effort to resume CAST's use of the space.
I cannot overstate the importance of the Community House to our group's and others' survival. Access, now that COVID-19restrictions have been lifted, needs to be implemented presently, without delay. I have spoken with the person responsible for scheduling its use before the pandemic shutdown, who would resume that position if given the go-ahead.
When I voted for funding the the Community House restoration I did so with the understanding that it would continue to serve Rockport group and individual use. At present, the Council On Aging seems to have its sole use, which was not the intention of the restoration project. I have no argument against the Council On Aging's senior programs — at 83 years, I and the roughly 25% of CAST participants over 65 can appreciate its mission — but that should not override the stated purpose of the Rockport Community House, i.e. to be used by the COMMUNITY.
Joseph Stigliano (Stiliano),
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe