To the editor:
On Sunday, Dec. 5 I was coming back from early morning out-of-town errands and when I got to Good Harbor Beach the Gloucester police had stopped a line of five or six cars for a YuKan race that was about to begin. A lead car and 200-plus runners came onto Thatcher Road. After all the runners left the parking lot, the police officers (I believe there were three) motioned the line of cars forward. No one was instructed to go an alternative route so I proceeded forward. One or two cars went down Witham Street and one or two cars went toward Long Beach.
I followed the car in front of me up Thatcher Road toward my home. The runners were shoulder to shoulder right up to the yellow middle line. The car in front of me had nowhere to go but the left-hand side of the road as there were no breaks in the running pack, no places to turn around, and at this point there was not an alternative route for me to take home. I assumed traffic was stopped up ahead and knowing the road, that was likely the corner of South Street and Thatcher Road. When we got to Farm Lane, another car was approaching from the other direction (the car must have come from one of the side streets). Luckily the car could pull into Farm Lane. At this point I started to panic as I knew the dangerous curves ahead with outcroppings of rocks on one side and a huge drop onto the marsh on the other. I called Rockport police notifying them of the situation as the runners were still taking up the entire right-hand side of the road. Shortly thereafter there indeed was another precarious situation that put us in danger as another car approached going toward Gloucester. Luckily by then there was another place for the other car to turn onto the side of the road. Shortly after Frank Street the pack of runners thinned out and I could get into the right-hand side and proceed slowly until I got to my house.
I have several questions:
Why are races allowed on that stretch of Thatcher Road that is so very dangerous to both runners and drivers?
Why weren’t we instructed to go down Witham Street, which I would gladly have done if I knew the pack of runners was going to take up the entire right-hand side of the road for such a long distance?
Why weren’t the runners spaced out so a pack didn’t form? And why wasn’t there at least one police officer on a bike or motorcycle telling runners to stay on the right?
I have been truly shaken up from the incident that should have been avoided if one or all of these steps were taken. I know the dangers of Thatcher Road and I have addressed this issue before with the Rockport Police and Town Selectmen. I know the dangers of Thatcher Rd firsthand as I was hit by a car and knocked off my bicycle by a driver and hospitalized.
Once I saw firsthand how dangerous this race can be on that stretch of road I feel it my duty to let others who have the ability to make changes know. No one’s life should be put at risk for a road race whether it is for profit or a fundraiser. No one’s life should be at risk for towns to make profits for permits and/or parking. Police and town officials should have enough knowledge of how these races proceed on such a narrow and winding road and not allow people’s lives to be at risk.
Minette Kamen
Rockport