To the editor:
We are writing to enthusiastically endorse Melanie Waddell for town clerk. We have experienced her professionalism, expertise and calm, efficient service in many different dealings with the town clerk’s office. Everything from dog licensure to elections and campaign questions are handled with an even and capable hand in her job as assistant town clerk. We are impressed by her role in making sure that our elections process during the pandemic was both safe and prioritized access to the ballot for every eligible Rockport voter. She has shown herself to be someone who takes very seriously her role in our elections and as a public records officer and fulfills these roles with the utmost integrity.
In the time that we have known Melanie, she has expressed her commitment to municipal service through her actions. She has pursued higher education related to municipal government and her role at the town clerk’s office and has been working diligently to obtain her accreditation as a certified municipal clerk, all while providing excellent service to the citizens of Rockport.
As someone who is positive, energetic and looks for ways to improve the status quo, we look forward to Melanie continuing the increased communication across variety of platforms from the town clerk as well as making services as accessible as possible while maintaining the personal and face to face service of a small town municipal office. We are excited to cast our vote with confidence for Melanie Waddell on May 10, 2022.
Nicole and Mark Altieri
Rockport