To the editor:
The Massachusetts Association for Community Action’s Poverty Report (“Report: Quarter of Gloucester residents spend 50% of income on housing,” Sept. 22, and editorial “Poverty report is wake-up call for legislative action,” Sept 23) spotlights the gap between top tier and the mid to lower wage earners in Massachusetts as one of the most pronounced in the country. It’s shocking to learn that one of every five of Gloucester’s residents (21%) now live below the poverty line. We all know that housing costs in our area have risen exponentially. The tension faced by our essential everyday workers — think teachers, plumbers, fishermen, waitstaff, etc. — to provide a sufficient roof over their heads has gone “off the rails.”
Square that with Gordon Baird’s opposition (Fishtown Local column, “The city you lose might be your own,” Sept. 19) to adding 2,270 new units of housing near the MBTA train stations because it would pander to state orders and change the character of our city. What about considering that Gloucester’s residents contribute as much to its character as the landscape and housing stock do?
Can we zoom out and connect the dots? Accepting state Transit Overlay District incentives, approving zoning amendments to provide creative affordable housing and being part of a community-wide solution — you betcha! Let’s all get on board!
Margaret “Peg” Ris
Gloucester