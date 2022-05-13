To the editor:
On May 16, at the Special Town Meeting, Rockport residents will be voting on new zoning provisions that will have a direct and positive impact on the future of the town. For more than a year, the Planning Board and its consultant, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) have drafted the most comprehensive changes to the town’s zoning since the zoning law was first adopted decades ago. The Planning Board has sought input from other boards, other departments, and from members of the public. Many had insightful comments that have helped shape the final document. The existing zoning bylaw has inconsistent and outdated language. It fails to address the acute shortage of market rate, affordable housing in the town. The proposed changes are long overdue.
In 2021 the median single family home price in Rockport rose to more than $800,000. Young families with children cannot afford Rockport, and affordable, decent rental housing is scarce. Not surprisingly, the student population in the Rockport schools has been steadily declining. Many of the proposed bylaw changes follow the lead of the Baker administration’s 2020 state-\wide legislation to encourage more market-rate, affordable housing in the commonwealth.
There are four zoning warrant articles to be voted on at Town Meeting. They are listed as Articles B through E. They are within the same zoning bylaw, but we have broken them down into four separate votes. The first article we call the “nuts and bolts” amendments. These require the customary two-thirds vote to be adopted. The other three articles are zoning changes that the commonwealth wants towns to adopt to promote more market-rate, affordable housing. To encourage adoption of these articles, the commonwealth in section 5 of the Massachusetts Zoning Act has lowered the threshold for approval of the three articles from the two-thirds majority to a simple majority.
The nuts and bolts changes, Article B: These amendments are to existing zoning bylaw provisions. The changes are too numerous and diverse to review in this letter. They have been posted on the Planning Board webpage. Here are several examples. A number of definitions in the beginning of the bylaw are never mentioned in the body of the bylaw. Other definitions were moved within the Bylaw to more appropriate locations. Archaic language such as “boarding house” or “tourist court” or the reference to obsolete “microwave antennas” have been eliminated. The parking space requirements for many uses were updated to avoid the need to pave large areas because of outmoded parking requirements. The definition of “gross floor area” was revised and illustrated with a diagram. The building inspector has been given beefed up enforcement powers.
Accessory dwelling units, Article C: Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, are secondary dwellings either within or detached from the principal dwelling. Sometimes people refer to them loosely as “mother-in-law” apartments. As recognized by the Baker administration, expanding the number of ADUs would increase the town’s housing capacity. The Baker administration seeks ADUs to be allowed “as of right” in more zoning districts to promote market-rate, affordable housing. The Planning Board follows the governor’s lead. Except in the SRAA zoning district, where they would remain prohibited, ADUs under the current zoning proposal would be allowed as of right everywhere.
The new ADU proposal creates new requirements for ADUs. The current ADU bylaw has no written standards governing ADUs. The proposed bylaw has four pages of regulations governing the size, construction, design and operation of ADUs. The Planning Board had a strong concern that ADUs not be used for short-term, vacation rentals. Under the current bylaw, there is no limit on how ADUs can be used. The Planning Board has created strong and time-tested provisions that would prohibit ADUs except for use in long-term rental commitments.
Open space residential development, Article D: The proposed Open Space Residential Development (OSRD) bylaw replaces the existing Open Space Residential Development bylaw. It requires a simple majority vote. An OSRD is a subdivision that promotes the clustering of houses and the preservation and conservation of open space. The current OSRD bylaw requires that a developer of an OSRD go through a cumbersome process to be issued a special permit. Nevertheless, it allows conventional subdivisions — with their cookie-cutter lots, cul de sacs, and no open space requirements — to be built as of right.
The new OSRD bylaw reverses this preference. An OSRD subdivision can be developed as of right. The application process is streamlined and comprehensive. It will promote intelligent subdivision design and preserves open space. Under the new bylaw, a conventional subdivision would require a special permit from the Planning Board.
Transit-oriented village overlay district, Article E: The proposed Transit Oriented Village Overlay District (TOVOD) is the fourth warrant item. Under section 5 of the 2020 Massachusetts Zoning Act, Rockport is an “MBTA Community.” Within a half mile of the train station, Rockport must have a multifamily zoning district with a minimum density of 15 units per acre. The TOVOD is such a district. It has the two-fold goal of increasing housing options in Rockport and promoting the use of mass transportation over cars.
The TOVOD is shown on a zoning map that is part of the warrant article. It is an overlay zoning district of just over 12 acres in an area immediately surrounding the Rockport MBTA train station. Because it is an overlay district, the TOVOD does not change the underlying residential zoning district. The TOVOD allows but does not require a property owner to build multifamily dwellings with at least three or more dwelling units. The TOVOD design guidelines promote the location of commercial establishments on the ground floor levels with apartments located above. The TOVOD contains design requirements to assure that any new multifamily housing will be in harmony with the historic, low rise character of the downtown Rockport area. This is much like many of the small towns that some of us grew up in. The goal of the TOVOD is to increase available and market driven affordable housing for families with children and older people who want to downsize.
The Planning Board has worked hard on multiple revisions of these zoning proposals. We also recognize that the zoning bylaws are a living document and that future changes, revisions, and corrections are inevitable. We believe these four warrant articles are a good start.
Jason Shaw
Chairman
Rockport Planning Board