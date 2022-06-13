To the editor:
Thinking of McDonalds Corp. about 50 years ago, I wonder if they ever told the Democrats or Republicans, “Sell more burgers for us and we will contribute more money to your campaigns?”
Today, the NRA is doing exactly this as gun buyers and shooters kill our babies, the result of gun sales. The six bullets commonly used in the model AR-15 (M16) are designed for different applications we are told. The truth is, Kill, Kill, Kill, Kill, Kill, and Kill.
Personally, I don’t care what a person’s party affiliation is, but come on people, where is the common sense, what is happening to the mores of America? Are we letting a few destroy the many? Does anyone want shooters in their community? Why are we tolerating this behavior?
Our tool for change is the vote, most important, voting for responsible officials.
We have the power to elect those that do what the majority of the people want, not what the elected officials want. Let’s get back to making America great again, common sense basics.
Corporations do not run America; the people do.
Arthur J. Todd III
Gloucester