To the editor:
Regarding reporter Michael Cronin’s Jan. 2 article covering the Rockport Board of Health meeting at which a mandatory indoor mask mandate was enacted for all public spaces, it is important to note that the 160 attendees were not all “residents” as reported.
Among those in attendance who spoke at this Zoom meeting were opponents to mandates and vaccinations who identified as living off Cape Ann, including one woman who repeatedly held up a sign with the word “Nazi.” That not all were residents is important not only for accuracy and thoroughness in reporting, but for providing the newsworthy context that similar involvement of anti-vaccination and anti-mask mandate, non-resident people at boards of health meetings had just happened in both Gloucester and Beverly. In the Beverly meeting the online attendees were disruptive and the meeting had to be shut down.
Our local boards of health and other commissions are being called on to make exceptionally important decisions in times of high emotion, division, and rumor passing as fact.
The responsibility of the professional press to the public is vital. To that end, accuracy is essential.
Susan Beattie
Rockport