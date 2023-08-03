To the editor:
As Ward 1 city councilor, now running for re-election, I would like to weigh in on the meaningful contribution of my fellow Councilor at-Large Jamie O'Hara, and recent discussion about performing our jobs as city councilors, in person and remotely.
Practically speaking, Councilor O'Hara has been very helpful to me as a ward councilor, providing direct support dealing with many complicated constituent concerns, including neighborhood betterment paving projects. At large-councilors routinely provide backup, advice and resources to ward councilors, as we work together to represent our residents and advocate with the administration to solve problems and answer questions. It honestly doesn't matter, in this day and age, whether we are physically resident in the city, or working via phone, e-mail or Zoom. It does matter where our heart and commitment is.
For example, this past May, just after our busy schedule reviewing the mayor's budget, I was personally unable to respond in a timely manner to constituent questions about terrible potholes in their private road — a frequent and frustrating issue. I happened to be scheduled for inpatient medical procedures (on the secnd anniversary of my heart transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital), followed by a 10-day commitment out of town caring for my 93-year-old mother. Yes, health, work and family do sometimes get in the way of city councilors jobs — and so I forwarded my Ward 1 constituents' concerns to the mayor and to my fellow councilors. Councilor O'Hara helped me out, as he, like other councilors, past and present, has often done, and phoned our constituent. The adage "It takes a Village" comes to mind. As xouncilors we are a nine-member team, working together on the xity's legislative and constituent business.
I look forward to returning to Kyrouz Auditorium for in-person City Council meetings, in a "full hybrid" setting which also continues convenient remote Zoom participation. During and post-COVID-19, Zoom technology has dramatically boosted public participation in our council meetings, while also offering very helpful video recordings which we can all revisit. But the Zoom technology does not fully replace the value of face-to-face, in-person dialogue and interactions.
Scott Memhard
Gloucester