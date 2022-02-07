To the editor:
It is with deep sadness that I learned of the recent death of Kate Perry. Gloucester has surely lost a terrific advocate.
Talk about resilience. Fortitude. Persistence. Optimism. Courage. Kindness. Compassion.
And a wry, droll sense of humor as she went about her living and working for years and years and years. She will be sorely missed.
Hopefully she has inspired many others to carry on the kind of wonderful advocacy she demonstrated year after year despite her own struggles to sustain her own health.
I am honored to have worked with her even a little bit through mutual commitments at the North Shore Health Project. In the best of traditions — “Kate Perry Presente!”
Sunny Robinson
Gloucester