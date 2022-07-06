To the editor:
In one week, the predominantly right-wing U.S. Supreme Court made two major rulings that will destroy lives in our once great nation.
In a 6-3 decision on Thursday, June 23, the Supreme Court struck down New York state's system for issuing concealed-weapons permits, ruling that the century-old law requiring that applicants demonstrate "proper cause" and "good moral character" violates the Second Amendment! At the end of World War II, there was one gun for every four people in the U.S. Today, there's over 400 million guns in a country with only 320 million people, and as a result we hold the distinction of being one of the most violent gun-crazy nations on Earth, with eight times the gun death rate of Canada, and 100 times the gun death rate per capita of Great Britain. In Texas you don't even need a permit to carry a concealed weapon! Obviously, according to the NRA (which has 5 million members, vs. a population of 320 million Americans), which fights against ANY gun restrictions or reforms, and the Republican Party, which refuses to put restrictions on access to guns, guns matter more than the lives of children. An 18-year-old boy can't buy a beer, but he can buy an AR-15, the only purpose of which is to kill a lot of people in a very short time. An AR-15 has NOTHING of socially redeeming value.
Then, on Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court — again in a 6-3 decision — struck down Roe v. Wade, a constitutional right for almost 50 years, ending a woman's right to control her own body, a decision that places the Supreme Court in a woman's personal life. Here's what President Joe Biden said on the subject, just before he became president, as reported in the Sept. 25, 2020, edition of the Wall Street Journal: "My private beliefs relative to how I would deal with church doctrine is different than my imposing that doctrine on every other person in the world — equally decent Christians and Jews and Muslims and Buddhists." When I was born in 1946, the Earth's population was 2 billion, and it had taken more than 10,000 years to reach that point. By next year (2023), we'll reach 8 billion — a quadruple population increase in just my 76-year lifetime. What's troubling about all this, is that the World Health Organization (part of the United Nations) estimates that 71% (71%!) of pregnancies worldwide are UNINTENDED, which means, bluntly, that almost three-quarters of the time men and women get together to share intimacy, it's NOT for the purpose of making babies!
If you stop and really think about it, virtually ALL of the world's problems (including drug overdoses) are related to OVERPOPULATION: too many people and not enough housing, jobs, resources, land, water, civil rights, immigrants trying to enter our country from politically unstable areas, global warming (directly related to overpopulation), etc.
And all those folks who want to force women and GIRLS to carry an unwanted (rape, incest, economic deprivation, etc.) pregnancy to term? How many of THEM do you see caring for the millions of unwanted babies born each year, many of whom end up either dying from malnutrition or the international sex trade? Yes — and what about all the millions of people already here, who live in poverty and starvation? There's 4.3 babies born every second around the world, 256 every minute, 15,360 babies every hour, 368,640 every 24 hours. In just two days, the new life born on Earth is equivalent to a new city the size of Denver, with over 740,000 new mouths to feed.
Roe v. Wade wasn't the beginning of abortion, it was the END of women DYING from abortion.
Alan MacMillan,
Rockport