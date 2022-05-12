To the editor:
Summer’s coming! Did you know that it’s illegal to sit parked in your car with the gas engine running for more than five minutes? ‘Tis so, under Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 90, Section 16A, with certain exceptions for proper servicing and repair of the car, the delivery or acceptance of stuff for which engine-assisted power is necessary, and other operations requiring engine power. This little-enforced provision specifies fines for first and succeeding offenses. The reason for this law is to reduce fuel consumption and improve air quality. This is especially so within a concentrated bubble around the car through which people are walking, bicycling or just outdoors relaxing.
I’m not suggesting that the police search out and cite offenders (though friendly reminders from them would be a good idea). Instead, if you’ve got time on your hands, and the weather’s nice, turn off the AC and the radio, roll down the windows, and enjoy the day. Better yet, get out of the car and have a stroll. Better for you, and better for all of us. Let’s have a great summah!
Mike Dyer
Essex