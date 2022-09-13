To the editor:
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Massachusetts Republican voters chose Geoff Diehl as their candidate for governor. Democrats chose Maura Healey.
When the outcome was announced, many Democrats and mainstream voters breathed a sigh of relief, on the assumption that the Trump-endorsed Diehl was too radical to be elected governor of Massachusetts. In other words, they thought the November election was as good as won by Healey.
Not so fast! The election of Maura Healey is far from guaranteed. Geoff Diehl is a charming and personable candidate whose smooth tongue glosses over his extremist views. He’s going to run a hard and aggressive campaign, and he will make every effort to woo undecided voters.
If the Democrats fail to mobilize, Geoff Diehl could find himself in the corner office of the State House on Beacon Hill. Such an outcome would be a catastrophe for the commonwealth.
If you think it can’t happen, think back to 2010, when Scott Brown faced Martha Coakley for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by the death of U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy. At the outset, Brown trailed badly in the polls. But he got in his pickup truck and relentlessly criss-crossed the state. He worked hard, and his poll numbers rose as Coakley ran a lackluster campaign. On election night, Jan. 19, 2010, Brown won decisively with 51.8% of the vote.
Scott Brown went to Washington, where he became a truly mediocre senator. In 2012, he was handily defeated by Elizabeth Warren, who holds that seat to this day.
The moral of the story is that Massachusetts voters will elect a “low quality” Republican candidate if the Democratic candidate takes victory for granted. We Democrats, along with independents and rational Republicans, need to understand that Maura Healey must win this election. The stakes are very high, and Geoff Diehl is a formidable opponent who can prevail if we let him.
Thomas Hauck,
Gloucester