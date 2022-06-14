To the editor,
After reading Alex Destino’s letter, "Stop dividing us," in the June 13 edition of the Times, I am surprised that the author seems to mistake the honoring and recognition of our differences as Americans as being antithetical to celebrating our unity as Americans. The America I believe in is one that celebrates the differences we bring individually which builds and strengthens this concept of America. Keep in mind, whatever flag is hoisted, honoring whichever group is represented by that flag, one thing is consistent: the American flag is never supplanted, it always flies highest.
Let’s not kid ourselves, America has been a cauldron of racist, homophobic, xenophobic and sexist treatment, not to mention religious discrimination, since its inception. From systemic slavery to the subjugation and genocide of the Indigenous People, from the oppression of women to the vilification of every, and I mean every, immigrant group that dared to step foot on our shores to the hate-filled violence against the LGBTQ+ community, “good” Americans have done their best to divide, segregate, isolate, humiliate and intimidate any group that didn’t conform to “their" vision of who America is.
What I see when I look at City Hall with its American flag, joined by the (fill in the blank) flag, is that the City, we, are honoring our great diversity and differences as well as our intrinsic unity under the Stars and Stripes. We are also acknowledging the many wrongs that society has inflicted on these groups of Americans. We have, as a nation, come a long way in recognizing that our country is built on many foundations, that our differences in culture, history, nation of origin, gender, race, all contribute to the great mosaic that is America. Celebrating these aspects of our history and our citizenry doesn’t dilute our Americanness, rather it says, proudly, we are part of you and you are part of us. We can rightfully celebrate all manner of our differences without disrespecting our commonality as Americans.
As we head into Fiesta next week, hoisting and donning our Italian and Portuguese flags to celebrate the richness of those cultures, I’m fairly certain that Mr. Destino will be proudly wearing his green, white and red. As a proud American, I will celebrate him for it, knowing that it does not make me, or him, less American to do so.
Jason Grow,
At-large city councilor,
Gloucester