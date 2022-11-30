To the editor:
Happy holidays from Ryan & Wood Distilleries!
After 16 years of distilling, aging, and bottling our family of craft spirits here on Cape Ann, we’ll be closing down operations at the end of the year. We’d like to thank each one of you for supporting us at the distillery and in local stores, restaurants, and bars. It has been a pleasure to share our family business with your happy occasions.
Along the way we have taken great enjoyment in supporting local events and fundraisers as best we could. Also, we looked forward to the Fourth of July parade floats, the schooner cruises, and all the other events on our calendar each year.
Please visit us at 15 Great Republic Drive, Blackburn Park, in Gloucester between now and Dec. 12, which will be our last day of retail sales. As a special farewell, we will offer holiday discounts on our remaining inventory. We have limited quantities while they last, including each of our Single Barrel Whiskies, Beauport Vodka, Knockabout Gin, and Folly Cove Rum!
Should you have any questions, or are curious about equipment availability and such, we’d be happy to take your call at 978-281-2282.
Keep your “Spirits Up”!
Bob, Kathy, and Doug Ryan,
Ryan & Wood Distilleries,
Gloucester