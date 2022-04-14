To the editor:
On April 11, the Gloucester Daily Times ran a story, “Remembering mighty Joe Orange.” It was an excellent recount of what Mr. Orange was about, and of his role as the watershed constable. His passion for Dogtown was readily apparent when he spoke in defense of it at the controversial National Register nomination hearing back on April 9, 2019. In his usual fashion, he let his voice be heard during his three-minute speech at the City Hall lectern that evening.
“This is the Holy Bible (as he held up Massachusetts’s watershed law volume). This, the general laws; they’re talking, not me. According to general laws, you’re in violation of the watershed ordinance. A watershed is supposed to be kept in a pristine wilderness state.”
He would go on to say, “And I’ll have to say this: My mission was to protect lives and property and enforce the watershed ordinance. And I will personally go to court. I will personally file suit if this thing continues and if we violate this.”
Mr. Orange had the ability to get straight to the point and remind us, at times, of what Dogtown is, and how it should be treated. “As far as Dogtown is concerned, how did it get along for 10,000 years before we got here? It’s supposed to be kept in a wilderness state. And that’s all I have to say.”
But it wasn’t just Dogtown’s watershed land he was protecting. He also had an innate sense of community and recognized the value of keeping Dogtown under local control. “We had better think carefully about this, about losing local control. It’s something you better be careful of and think carefully. But losing local control, you better be damn careful about that. Because once you lose local control you have a problem.”
During the National Register controversy, I often swung by McDonald’s hoping to catch up with him. One day, during a discussion about Dogtown over coffee, Mr. Orange said to me, “I like talking with you. You know what you’re talking about.” Well, Mr. Orange, I liked talking with you too, and you are sorely missed.
Jeff Brown
Gloucester