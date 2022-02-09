To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor made a number of incorrect and unhelpful statements about the work of the Dogtown Preservation Commission (DPC). The DPC, established by the City Council, is a new commission and has met six times to date. The commissioners act as advisers to city staff, the mayor and the City Council.
The DPC is comprised of four volunteer residents of Gloucester, the conservation agent, the DPW director, and an appointed city councilor. The commissioners’ contact information and DPC meeting agendas and minutes are on the city’s website. A quick reading of these documents will demonstrate our commitment to the protection of Dogtown, and our concern for its future. Dogtown is a unique and valuable resource as a water supply and recreational area. It is both ecologically and historically significant. Much of its acreage is not permanently protected, contrary to the assertions made in the recent letter to the editor.
We encourage and welcome members of the public who support preservation of Dogtown to contact the commissioners, view meeting minutes and agendas on the city’s website, and attend our meetings, which are currently being held on Zoom.
Cindy Dunn
Chairperson
Dogtown Preservation Commission