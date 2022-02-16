To the editor:
The Gloucester Housing Production Plan’s final draft was accepted five years ago in 2017. The MAPC — the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, our official regional planning agency — was called upon by the city of Gloucester to assist with this complex undertaking. It’s what the MAPC does. They don’t have skin in this game. Gloucester calls on them to give the objective information we need to know where we stand and what our options are. We have worked with them for years on all kinds of projects.
Since that time, the City Council has adopted two-thirds of the Housing Production Plan’s recommendations. When I was the City Council rep on the Housing Production Plan Implementation Committee, I knew we would face challenges when these proposed changes went in front of us. After public vetting and careful consideration over years, these changes were voted through and are being enacted.
Regarding the current zoning density situation, a couple of baseless and fear-mongering campaigns stand out out from the rest: a cartoon depicting an MBTA train leaving Gloucester with loads of money in it; another train coming to Gloucester with loads of people in it. And the “organization” Don’t Boston My Cape Ann. These two things immediately struck me as xenophobic. Opponents who take this stance invalidate their own arguments.
People my age — hell, people half my age by now — who grew up here have mostly no chance at buying or even renting here unless they have family or friends who are able to help them out. That’s a huge reason why I ran for council in the first place. It’s why I continue to advocate for ways to allow housing of all types here.
More than this, so what if someone who didn’t grow up in Gloucester moves here? So what if someone without generational wealth wants to make a new life here? Isn’t it possible they may contribute something wonderful to the community?
In reality, this will affect a very small number of people, but it will mean the world to them. The thing opponents overlook is that these proposed changes will likely affect two or three property owners yearly who are able to make modifications to their existing homes. This will not cause an influx of “newcomers.” The idea of these particular changes is to help the property owners who already live here accommodate others who already live here, like family, who can’t afford a house of their own.
I call on the City Council to examine the incendiary rhetoric being bandied about in the name of “character” and “environment” and “heritage” before they cast their votes. Please think about all the people who make up our essential human infrastructure. Especially those who rent, who work two or three jobs or who, for whatever reason, don’t have time to argue with tired NIMBY tactics.
Jennifer A. Holmgren
Gloucester