To the editor,
This long-time retired travel agent of 30-plus years felt the need to reach out after all the air travel-related issues recently.
First, of course weather is out of everyone's control. Next, the Southwest airlines debacle. Then the recent FAA issues grounded all flights for the first time since 9/11!
The cost of an airline ticket is minor compared to the cost of say a resort stay or a cruise. I have also heard all the excuses why folks don't want to buy travel protection: It's too expensive. ... I'm definitely taking this trip. ... We're going in a few weeks, and we're healthy, no issues. ... We no longer have elderly parents, etc.
I worked for a travel organization that had a policy that if clients didn't purchase travel insurance, they had to sign off saying they were made aware they could lose up to 100% of the cost of their trip, and that got people's attention!
As the Salada tea bag says "Life is what happens while you're making plans"!
I'm not sure people are aware your U.S. health insurance is not valid outside the U.S. If you need to be medically evacuated, the costs can be astronomical, upwards to $100,000!
I had clients who had to cancel at the last minute due to an unexpected death in family, reaction to medications, falls and broken bones.
There are many companies out there to help you protect yourself and your vacation investment. BEST TO BE SAFE AND PROTECTED, NOT SORRY.
Sandy Lorigan,
Rockport