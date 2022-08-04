To the editor:
I sometimes forget, having grown up here, that there are many people now living in Gloucester that may not know what the Rose Baker Senior Center is all about. Those people were not living here when the center was built many years ago, moving from a small space on Middle Street to the building it is today. I realized after looking at the many people walking around at the recent Block Party that there were so many faces I did not know and not all of them were visitors.
The Rose Baker Senior Center is open Mondays through Fridays. It offers a number of different programs such as bridge, knitting, scrabble, music, bingo, cribbage, yoga and more. Lunch is offered as well and our Great Room provides a gathering place for our senior community to mingle and chat. We also provide a place to learn. Learning should be a lifetime quest and the center provides a variety of opportunities from arts and crafts to understanding how to use those tricky cell phones and computers.
The Rose Baker Center is also a resource for those that need assistance. From transportation, taxes, insurance and many other issues, the center can guide and answer questions. And if you have that volunteer gene in your blood, we are always looking for help in many different areas. Come and join us.
We hope you stop by soon. Please call us at 978-325-5800 with any questions or to get added to our newsletter mailing list.
Suzanne Silveira,
Board Member,
Gloucester Council on Aging